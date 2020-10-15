The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 15th October 2020

On Thursday’s Show, Sue catches up with Mark Patterson of The Mark Patterson Show on BBC Radio Foyle in Derry to hear how things are there,

Kilkenny Fianna Fáil Cllr Andrew Mc Guinness Chairperson of the Kilkenny County Council is asking serious questions about the ban on people visiting one another houses as part of the latest Covid 19 restrictions down south,

Rory O’Connor of Rory’s Stories on his mental health journey and his new book Rory’s Story “My unexpected journey to self-belief”

Rachel Doyle of the Arboretum Lifestyle and Garden Centre in Leighlinbridge on putting your garden to bed for the winter,

Matt O Keefe on tonight’s farm show and remembering the huge all Ireland co-operation during the Foot and Mouth crisis,

And Virginia Teehan CEO of the Heritage Council on a major increase in funding for Heritage in Tuesday’s Budget as we head into more Covid 19 restrictions.