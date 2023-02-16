The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 16th February 2023

The Way It Is;

Funding announcements of 63 million for Greenways around the country amongst the road funding allocations announced today. Cllr Brian O’Donoghue and Cllr Michael Doyle join Sue on the show to talk about the funding.

We hear about a free improv comedy workshop happening locally.

Jonathan Cullen Tipperary GAA PRO joins Sue ahead of this weekends Kilkenny V Tipperary game to raise funds for the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

TD Kathleen Funchion on the passing of the Patient Safety Bill in the Dáil and more.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of the farm show.