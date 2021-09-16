The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 16th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

Kilkenny Senior Council and employment specialist Marguerite Bolger has been nominated as a Judge of the High Court, Sue talks to Paul Cuddihy a family friend and former Mayor of Kilkenny,

What Christy Heffernan had to say about Brian Cody’s reappointment as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager, Eddie Scally on that,

HIQA and the Mental Health Commission want to improve services for children, Rachel Flynn, HIQA’s Director of Health Information and Standards tells us how they are going to do that,

The Gardaí Síochána had 3 new recruits today, Amelia aged 4, Cormac aged 9 and Cathal aged 10 who are all members of the Little Blue Heroes. Members of an Garda Síochána cycled from the Donnybrook station to the Kilkenny Station today to raise money for the charity that makes seriously ill children an honory member of an Garda Síochána,

Cllr Chap Cleere on ATMs in towns and Fianna Fail,

Blaise Smith talks about his forthcoming exhibition,

Domhnall Doyle on last nights vote of No Confidence,

And Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm show