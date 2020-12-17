The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 17th December 2020

On Thursday’s Show,

Domhnall Doyle with more Covid 19 Vaccine Updates,

There are no brilliant Fire and Ambulance personnel entertaining us all with their Christmas antics this year on High Street but Sue talks to retired Fireman of 40 years Michael Kavanagh on old Christmas antics.

Shop Local with Kilkenny at Christmas. A magical online experience in helping Kilkenny artists and crafters in bringing their unique products to the masses both here in Ireland and overseas.

At 85 years old Maria Marshall has just heard that she is to have her first book of poetry published,

Sue chats to Philip Hardy on a new Barnstorm Theatre Project

Bobbie Carey on her new album,

And Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm show