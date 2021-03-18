The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 18th March 2021

The Way It Is;

Today how serious are Kilkenny County Council about the Environment and in particular the pollinator plan, we hear verges are being sprayed with Roundup

What will we be taxed for our PUP and Wage subsidy scheme, how will we pay it and how can we engage as PAYE workers with Revenue to claim back tax? Pat Murphy answers all these questions and more.

Cllr Joe Malone and Breda Deasy on meeting groups concerned about a very big proposed wind farm over the Arrigle Valley

Dr Noel Kavanagh on the Pandemic and the Social Contract

And the proud Paul Hennessy back home in Gowran tells us all about Heaven Help Us and her famous victory at Cheltenham