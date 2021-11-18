The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 18th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show:

A Carlow radio producer in Vancouver where extraordinary weather events are taking place chats with Sue,

More on Mother and Baby Homes and that redress scheme announced by Minister Roderic O’Gorman. Martin Bridgeman tells us about his experience,

2017 Mothers Day walk to the ‘Shankyard’ at St. Columbas’ Hospital in Thomastown.

How Councillors have got on with remote working during the Pandemic? Cllr Nicholas Crossan tells us how it’s been.

Staying with working from home, Kieran Kelly of Grow Remote chats Remote working for us all and what’s the way forward,

And Matt O Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm show.