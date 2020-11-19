The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 19th November 2020

On Thursday’s Show,

Philip Sheppard, on his friend Michael Flatley and what he might be auctioning on his behalf,

The story of Seamus Heaney, Barrie Cooke and Ted Hughes and Thomastown, Dr. Mark Wormwald on this.

Edward Hayden will drop by for a chat.

Domhnall Doyle on the latest with Covid 19,

Gillian Grattan got a letter from Leo, after the children she teaches performing arts to, wrote him a letter about returning to level 3.

Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm show

And Tomás Jackman on no Covid Payment for some artists and recording his Christmas single,