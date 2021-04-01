The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 1st April 2021

The Way It Is;

Today we start a new vet feature on the show., it’s called Pet Sounds and joining Sue for the next few weeks will be local vet Richard Ryan of Ormonde Veterinary Hospital,

Fionnán Sheahan Ireland Editor of The Independent on Government troubles with the vaccine roll out,

Pat Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland with his Bird of The Month,

Professor Aoife McLysaght with her view on the vaccine cohorts,

Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm show,

And Stephen Power with his alternative to burying your loved one