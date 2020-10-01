The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 1st October 2020

On Thursday’s show, Domhnall Doyle sat in the hot seat for Sue Nunn.

He chats more Leaving Certificate issues but from the students perspective with Guidance Counsellor Gemma Lawlor.

Domhnall chats Brexit issues with Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly after the EU issues notice to start legal proceeding against the UK over the Internal Markets Bill.

He chats local and national house price trends with John Doherty, Head of Residential with Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery. A topical issue locally after we saw the huge interest in new houses in Carlow over the weekend.

Our Confinement Monologue series continues with a piece from Cara O’Doherty called “Noctural Musings”

He speaks to local Kilkenny Councillor Patrick O’ Neill to see if he is interested in running in the Seanad Bye-election.

We chat to Cllr Joe Malone about the Lotto win that was won in Killkenny last week.

Domhnall chats to the local Chambers and Hoteliers to explain the Government Stay and Spend Scheme which kicks in today!

He chats to Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s farm show.