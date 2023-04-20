The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 20th April 2023

The Way It Is;

Maureen Sullivan joins Sue to talk about her book The Girl in the Tunnel. She tells us the devastating true story behind it.

The woman who has seen angels since she was a child, an author and public speaker, Lorna Byrne tells us about her ambitious retreat centre in Thomastown and a charity walk this coming weekend.

We hear about a choir in Slieverue. Katherine Grant tells us more.

Kathleen Funchion sends her best wishes to John Paul Phelan and speaks on the redrawing of the constituencies.

Maria Dollard and Mary Rice tell us about Earth Day.