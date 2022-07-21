The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 21st July 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Robbie Dowling of KCLR Sport Team chats with Sue about the rumours that Brian Cody may be retiring.

Mary Francis Rochford, EPA Programme Manager on the latest EPA report on Ireland’s Emissions.

Sue is joined in the studio by Tom Britton of Marble City Travel. Sue inquires if people are cancelling holidays due to the extreme heat.

Retired Major General Kieran Brennan gives us an update on the war in the Ukraine.

Aine Fahey, KCLR Camogie Analyst looks ahead to this weekend’s All Ireland Semi Final.

Louis Walsh has chosen Neung Kelly, a Carlow musician, to be a member of his latest boyband. Neung joins Sue and tells her everything about the audition.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s farm show.