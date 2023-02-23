The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 23rd February 2023

The Way It Is;

Sadhbh O’Neill, Researcher in climate politics and a climate change activist and Cllr Patrick O’Neill on the planning for the Castlebanny Wind Farm.

Barry Murphy of The Farmers Journal with a special report on Ukrainian Farms.

Edwina Grace was out and about in Kilkenny City as Former Miss Moneypenny Samantha Bond was on hand this week to help launch a fundraising James Bond themed ball in aid of the local Samaritan’s Charity branch. Two vintage cars were led by Garda Andy Neill from the Pembroke Hotel on Patrick Street, along High Street and onto Kieran’s Street to stop off at the local branch, which was rebranded with the 007 logo.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of the farm show and we hear a recording of rooks on his farm.