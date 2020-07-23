The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 23rd July

Today Thursday’s show, Sue has her portrait drawn by renowned artist Blaise Smith. Are the vaccines under development to prevent Covid -19 showing potential, we chat with Dr Anne Moore, a Biochemist in UCC. Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness on the Dalys Hill Development, situated on the edge of Kilkenny City, which has got the go ahead from the planners. John Hurley of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce on the July stimulus package. Staycations, the Green Party Leadership contest and Saoirse McHugh’s resignation are all discussed by Kilkenny Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard. And finally Matt O Keefe ahead of the Farm show tonight on KCLR