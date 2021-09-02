The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 2nd August, 2021

The Way It Is;

James O’Toole, Regional Water Operations Lead in Irish Water talks to us about Cryptosporidium, what is happening with the water in Rathvilly and Boil Water Notices,

On a far more glamorous note, Carol Knox talks about her star appearance on the first episode of Glow Up Ireland on RTE 2 tonight,

Ann Foley Principal of St John of God Primary school on how back to school is going for her and her students,

Gary Maher Manager of Evergreen FC on last night’s Irish heart break against Portugal,

Eoin Swithin Walsh on what happened in Kilkenny 100 years ago this month?

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show

Marian Dalton chats to Sue about rights of way,

And Gary Hutton on his late brother Colm and Carlow’s Éist cancer support. Claire Healy, Manager of Éist Carlow joins him to tell us about the work Éist do.