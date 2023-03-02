The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Thursday, 2nd March 2023

The Way It Is:

More on the unprecedented evacuation of Wexford General Hospital, Anne Slattery, General Manager of St. Luke’s, tells us how they are managing.

Virginia Teehan, CEO of The Heritage Council, Strategic Plan 2023-2028, entitled ‘Our Place in Time’.

Tom Beegan, Former Director of Services with the South Eastern Health Board, on the Wexford General Hospital evacuation.

This week is Eating Disorders Awareness Week and Dr Jillian Doyle highlights the different experiences faced by people with an eating disorder across all ages.

Darren Holden tells us all about what’s in for The High Kings on their 15th year.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show.