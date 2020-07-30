The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 30th July 2020

On Thursday’s show….Private Health Insurance, what is the future for it in the Covid and Post Covid era? We talk to the CEO of The Health Insurance Authority, Don Gallagher. Charlie Parsons, who facilitates the AXA Community Bike Rides, on the current electric bike craze. The ‘Made Local’ Campaign was launched today to encourage people to buy from their local crafts person and Nicola Doran of the Design and Crafts Council tells us about it. Turtle Bunbury on Browne’s Hill House, Carlow which is one of the few surviving Georgian mansions in the county. The KCLR Saturday show presenter Edward Hayden joins us for his weekly catch-up as does Matt O’Keefe ahead of the Farm Show tonight. And finally Michael Walsh, KCLR hurling analyst on tonight’s sporting action that features Thomastown v’s Glenmore