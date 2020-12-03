The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 3rd December 2020

On Thursday’s Show,

We hear from Anne Slattery, The General manager at St Luke’s Hospital, about the pressure the hospital is under because of a high number of Covid 19 cases,

The HIQA report on International Day of Persons with Disability which includes feedback from Young People in Kilkenny, Finbarr Colfer, Deputy Chief Inspector of Social Services at HIQA chats to Sue about this,

How are they getting on in Windgap? Kate Moloney on this,

Domhnall Doyle on Covid 19 Vaccines,

Cllr Maria Dollard of Green Party also on International Day of Persons with Disability

As always checking in with Matt O’Keefe on The Farm Show

And Joy for the owners and staff at Clashganny House as they prepare to serve table again tomorrow, Sue chats to Robert and Karen White on their reopening