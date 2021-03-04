The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 4th March 2021

The Way It Is;

On Thursday’s Show,

Today, its World Book Day, local bookseller Khan Kiely is with Sue in studio to talk books and we have some nice books to give away in a competition too as part of our day-long book giveaway for World Book Day,

Domhnall Doyle with some vaccination updates,

8000 trees and biodiversity gardens, Pat Boyd of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful will tell us about those and really good plans afoot,

Kilkenny Respiratory and Sleep Consultant Dr John Faul,

Food Consultant and Blogger Trisha Hennessy with a Tuna Bake also tells us that cooking is an essential life skill,

And Bill Badbody makes a return to The Way it is and is sure to put a cat amongst the pigeons with more talk of the Waterford Kilkenny Border.