The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 8th of October

On Thursday’s Show,

Tim Butler of Kilkenny County Council on the local authority’s operation under stage 3 and gearing up for a possible stage 5 with all its implications.

The Mullichain Café is back to takeaway like so many others, Martin and Mark O Brien on this.

All about Kevin Barry …two of his cousins have written books about him. Michael Moriarty, Síofra O Donovan and Niamh Barry chat to Sue.

Our Confinement Monologue Series: We have Melanie Cochrane’s Money at the Seaside and Janis Woodgates Heartspace.

Domhnall Doyle on Covid 19 Restrictions

Matt O Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show

Darren Buchanan from Carlow Fire Service on Fire Safety Week