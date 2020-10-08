Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 8th of October
On Thursday’s Show,
Tim Butler of Kilkenny County Council on the local authority’s operation under stage 3 and gearing up for a possible stage 5 with all its implications.
The Mullichain Café is back to takeaway like so many others, Martin and Mark O Brien on this.
All about Kevin Barry …two of his cousins have written books about him. Michael Moriarty, Síofra O Donovan and Niamh Barry chat to Sue.
Our Confinement Monologue Series: We have Melanie Cochrane’s Money at the Seaside and Janis Woodgates Heartspace.
Domhnall Doyle on Covid 19 Restrictions
Matt O Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show
Darren Buchanan from Carlow Fire Service on Fire Safety Week