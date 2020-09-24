The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday the 24th of September 2020

On Thursdays show, Corey O Neill tells us about his dad and the journey his family is making since a pretty devastating diagnosis on Monday of this week…

Paul Cummins will be with me in studio talking Sports Volunteerism and Kilkenny Storm Ice and Inline Hockey club

We have the second of our Confinement Monologues a short poem from Mary Woods

Suzanna Crampton an American lady living in Bennettsbridge chats about placing her postal vote in the US Elections

KCLR agricultural journalist Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s farm show

And Martin Gibbons on the raging controversy over his late father Jim Gibbon’s Former Fianna Fail Minister’s legacy