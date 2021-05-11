The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 11th May 2021

The Way It Is;

Today first day of actual in person viewing of properties for sale, Sue talks to Ciarán Dunphy of DNG Ella Dunphy Estate Agents on this,

Hilary Hughes on her business and boot-camps ‘Brand Stories with Hil’

The Bloods, a song that a former army woman Tracy Connolly has written about the battalion now based in James Stephen’s Barracks,

The Historyman, where Donal Cadogan, writer and narrator brings you the story of a character or event from Carlow’s past. Today we hear about Manie Payne, a pious lady, originally from Carlow, who wrote a well-known hymn called Blessed Quietness,

Dr Justin Kwong talks about Antigen tests and the painful condition called Shingles,

and John Gibbons environmental journalist and commentator on that 140 million euro Glanbia Cheese factory.