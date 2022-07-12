The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 12th July 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Sue visited the inspirational and extraordinary event at Woodcock’s Barn on Sunday evening. In the parish of Danesfort, a talented group of people had gathered with their voices and their instruments to rehearse for the Danesfort Centenary Concert at Ballykeefe Amphitheatre this Friday. (15th July).

Independent Broadcasters Ireland Chair John Purcell, who is also the CEO of KCLR on the Future of Media Commission report. 49 out of 50 recommendations from the Future of Media Commission were accepted by Government.

Lorcan Scott, Wildlife Officer with The Heritage Council, is back with some wonderful wildlife.

Domhnall Doyle from the KCLR Newsroom spoke with Sue about the motion of no-confidence in the Government. The vote takes place this evening (Tuesday) before 8pm.

Dr. Justin Kwong joins Sue in his usual spot to talk health matters. Today, he talks about all things feet.

Edwina Grace’s Black and Amber Tour continues as she visits Castlecomer and Gowran.