The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Tuesday, 13th September 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Historian and author Eoin Swithin Walsh looks back at crimes, torture, young victims, and more during the Civil War in Kilkenny in the month of September one hundred years ago.

Jacqui Corcoran, Communications Manager with World Vision Ireland, joins us in studio to talk about her change of job and an urgent appeal for help for those suffering from drought, famine, and disease.

Dr Paula Greally talks about the new free contraception scheme for women aged 17-25.

Dr Stephanie McDermott on giving sympathy to those who died regardless of the community, and race.

Edwina Grace has been out and about in Kilkenny, asking people what the Queen meant to them and what they think of King Charles III as we observe the long period of mourning and the new king’s introduction to his subjects, including Northern Ireland, where he is today.