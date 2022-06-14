The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 14th June 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Documentary maker Eoin Hahessy, who hails from Coon, will represent Kilkenny at Ireland’s National Civil Conference at UCC.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace says she objects to being told to shut up by a fellow councillor, Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, at a meeting. We hear from both.

Minister Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European Affairs, on the growing alrm in government circles at the UK Government’s action in relation to the so called Northen Ireland Protocol.

It’s Men’s Health Week, Dr Justin Kwong talks about vasectomies and early signs of prostate cancer.

Niall Dollard, Kilkenny Weather, on ferocious temperatures in Europe and what weather comes our way.

The ISPCC rolls out Smart Moves, a programme to help students transition from primary school to secondary school. Victoria Howson, Community Engagement Manager at ISPCC, joins us on this.