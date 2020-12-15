The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 15th December 2020

On Tuesday’s Show,

The story of a family in quarantine including Dad who wrote a song in tribute to his mother who died at Christmas last year, a heart warming tale and beautiful music by Burnchurch, Dr. Seathrún O’Casadaigh and kids Siofra and Sadhbh on this,

The plans for rolling out the vaccine in Ireland, Domhnall Doyle from our newsroom on this as well as Darragh O Loughlin, Secretary General CEO of the Irish Pharmacy Union,

Edward Hayden on a Pre-Christmas visit,

And Dante Ruiz of The Wine Centre, brings us two lovely wines to chat about for Christmas,