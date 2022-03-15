The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 15th March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Monday’s show,

Tetiana Kuschyk and John Purcell tells us about the new Ukrainian Information Service, an initiative by KCLR, to assist Ukrainian nationals arriving in Ireland as a result of the Russian invasion.

Cllr Joe Malone and Baz Ashmawy chats about the Climb with Charlie Fundraiser. All funds raised will go directly to Pieta and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA). Donate here.

Kilkenny Trainer Paul Hennessy updates us on “Heaven Help Us” at the Cheltenham Races.

James O’Shea of Iverk Produce all about the €100M five-year deal with Aldi Ireland.

Dr Justin Kwong of Lakeside Family Practice on common baby problems and acne on teens.

Ailish Hayes, choir member of Thomastown Folk Choir at Church of the Assumption, talks about their concert “Songs for Peace” tomorrow on 16th March in solidarity Ukraine. Donations are welcome.

Sergii, with Tetiana, tells to Sue about his village’s situation in Ukraine and his family being trapped in Ukraine near the Belarusian border.