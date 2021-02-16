The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 16th February 2021

On Tuesday’s Show,

Today, Dr Seathrún O Casaide tells us about Ayrfield Primary Care practice in Kilkenny’s unique vaccination facility which opens tomorrow morning,

The Historyman aka Donal Cadogan who this time round has interrupted someone digging a hole to tell them the story of Pat Reid – a man with Carlow origins who was a prisoner in Leipzig Castle and manged to escape from it,

A beautiful video made by IT Carlow students to remember the victims of Covid 19, President IT Carlow Student’s Union Thomas Drury tells us about the production and meaning behind the video,

Domhnall Doyle on vaccination centre updates,

Katherine Peacock on the role of Civil Defence in the last year supporting the Pandemic effort

And Cllr Chap Cleere raises the issue of broadband poverty amongst students and responds to what John Paul Phelan had to say about the Tech University for the South East