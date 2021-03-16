The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 16th March 2021

The Way It Is;

Today to celebrate the Oscar nomination for our own Wolfwalkers from Cartoon Saloon we have an exclusive giveaway of Cartoon Saloon merchandise, Brian Tyrell tells us more,

Ebony Masuku tells us about being back at school,

We have the Historyman, with a story from the past and today we bring you the sad tale of five women who found themselves and their families so hungry during the famine that they stole a few potatoes to sustain themselves. They paid a high price for their ‘crime’

Love in Lockdown premiere’s on the 18th of March, Ger Cody, Rosey Hayes and Anna Doyle on this production,

We hear from Lighthouse Studios the sister animation studio of Cartoon Saloon in Kilkenny about their Transition Year programme,

The new song from Burnchurch for St Patrick’s Day,

And Our own Mary Ann Vaughan returns to the airwaves with her brand new History show.