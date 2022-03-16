The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 16th March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Tuesday’s show,

Chocolate is making a comeback in Rathwood for this St Patrick’s weekend. Jim Healy talks about the reopening of The Chocolate Garden.

Emma Ní Bhroin of Glór Ceatharlach on Carlow and the festivities this week.

Liam Heffernan on his visit to Warsaw and what he experienced there.

Pat Durkin of BirdWatch Ireland with us for our Bird of the Month for March.

MW-Hire donated a generator to power a hospital in Ukraine. CEO Matty Walsh on this.

And We hear about a Paddywagon swinging by Kavanagh’s service station on Saturday to pick up essential supplies for Ukraine. Emma Kavanagh, Manager at Kavanagh’s Service Station, and Gabriel Finn, Transport Manager at PaddyWagon on this. Donate here for Paddywagon Tours Fundraiser for Ukraine.