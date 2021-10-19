The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 19th October 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show

We try to put some shape on what has been announced in terms of lifting the restrictions. Listener Peggy, Chair of Kilkenny Vintners Anthony Morrison and Domhnall Doyle chat to us about this.

The Historyman Carlow which tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. It’s written and narrated by Donal Cadogan and this week we bring you the story of Michael Keogh the Carlow man who saved the life of Adolph Hitler,

We hear about stuttering, wellbeing and mental health week from Michael O’ Shea,

Dr Justin Kwong talks Covid-19 booster jabs,

Two Loreto Kilkenny students have won a Green School award and have become Water ambassadors. We hear about their projects as Medha Trehan and Clodagh Callan chat to Sue,

And who was Robert Hartpole? Why did he lose his head and get a Garda escort across the bridge from Laois into Carlow? Dermot Mulligan and John Kelly tell all.