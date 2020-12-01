The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 1st December 2020

On Tuesday’s Show,

Today we meet one of the partners behind The Purple Cloud all the way from Tullaroan, Ian Dowling chats to us about how the business formed.

Sue talks to the Mum of a young Thomastown girl who will be lining out for the Republic of Ireland in Tallaght Stadium against Germany this evening. Willie Lannon of Thomastown United AFC joins in on the conversation too!

Tim Butler of Kilkenny County Council on level 3 and some Christmas arrangements,

Rebecca Reynolds chats all things the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny.

Liviu Iftime a Romanian in Ireland who is celebrating Romanian National Day,

In Wonderful Wildlife Lorcan Scott tells us all about the Pine Marten, Ireland’s rarest and most elusive mammal.