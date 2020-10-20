The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 20th October 2020

On Tuesday’s show, A Carlow sailor in quarantine, Finn Lynch Olympic sailor from Carlow on the European Championships.

Domhnall Doyle on Level 5 Restrictions.

Simon Lewis, Principal of Carlow Educate Together on the schools throughout Lock down.

Sarah Drea of Citizen’s Information on the updates on level 5 and on Covid Payments,

Some kids books to give away

Brian Cronin, The extraordinary story of the Limerick man who has discovered he is the Grand-nephew of Thomas Woodgate of Callan who died in world war one aged 14 years. Donal Croughan Chairman of Kilkenny World War Memorial Committee along with Brian on this.

Two of our younger local councillors on Level 5 and all the challenges. Cllr Brian O Donoghue and Cllr Andrew McGuinness on this.