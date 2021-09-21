The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 21st September 2021

The Way It Is;

Thomastown native Dr. Alan Gaffney talks about his job in intensive care at Beaumont Hospital during the pandemic and lessons we need to learn,

Mick Hanly plays live for us in studio ahead of the revival live gigs at Cleeres in Kilkenny,

Dr. Justin Kwong tells us about the symptoms of Alzheimers and Dementia on this World Alzheimers Day,

We hear about the Travellers Working Group at St Lukes which has won a prestigious 2021 Health Service Excellence Award. Paula Power, Josie Cash and Zoe Doheny tells us all about it,

And The Historyman series which tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. It’s written and narrated by Donal Cadogan and today we bring you the story of Suzannah Stern who has a group of houses named after her in Sydney Australia.