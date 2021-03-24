The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 23rd March 2021

The Way It Is;

Today, Selling cars in Covid, Tom Cullen Deputy Director of SIMI (Society of the Irish Motor Industry) and Rowena Dooley Dealer Principle of Dooley Motors, Carlow on this.

We chat to some of Kilkenny’s young winning entrepreneurs,

Growing your own, Karen O Donoghue of Grow it yourself on the local libraries and 2021 Grow it Forward

Dr Mairín Ryan of HIQA on the international experience of Lockdown,

The Historyman; The focus of today’s story is a brief history of Carlow Castle, a building which has borne witness to years of change as outlined by the Historyman aka Donal Cadogan

Hairstylist Kieran O Gorman on hair in lockdown and on plans to reopen later in the year