The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 24th November 2020

On Tuesday’s Show,

The woman who won the Euro-vision song contest for Norway in 1995, Fionnuala Sherry talks to Sue about her new Christmas album,

Fergus Finlay, Former Labour Party Government Advisor, on a billion and a half euro going to the greyhound and horse industry,

Domhnall Doyle with more Covid 19 Updates,

Has Donald Trump really accepted defeat, American man and Lecturer Dr. Eric Derr chats to Sue on this.

A writing competition, Amanda Kelly who was one of the women in the Women’s Bit’s Series tells us about The Power of Words Writing Festival

Providing hot meals for school kids, Lynnsie O’ Donoghue, Managing Director of Fresh Today, chats to Sue about her work.

Yes it looks like we can get our hair done soon again, Sue chats to Kieran O’Gorman, a Hair Stylist from Kilkenny on salon’s reopening.