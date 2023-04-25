The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 25th April 2023

The Way It Is;

We hear about the Electoral Reform Commission, whose work may have a significant impact on Dail and EU constituencies throughout Ireland.

Sean Moloney of the No Name Club is the Host with the Most. He tells us more.

Linda O’Leary tells us about a fun edition of come dine with me.

President Joe Biden has announced his intention to run for re-election. More on this from Dr. Eric Derr.

Dr. Paula Greally tells us what signs and symptoms to look out for during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.