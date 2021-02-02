The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 2nd February 2021

On Tuesday’s Show,

Today, playwright Angela Keogh tells us about her play on the Black Death which will air shortly on KCLR

A Rohingyan man from Carlow, Haikal Mansor talks to Sue about the coup in Burma/Myanmar,

We hear from the Historyman, today’s story is that of Corona Norths,

Philip Sheppard tells us about Belmont House and its former owners,

Learning about Water Conservation with Mary Lawlor CEO of Carlow County Development Partnership and Jessica Hamilton, Envirico Ecologist

And volunteering for the National Council for the Blind, June Tinsley on this