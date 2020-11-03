The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 3rd November 2020

On Tuesday’s Show,

We hear from an Irishwoman in Vienna, a shocked city after last night’s terrorist attack has left four dead and many more injured,

We hear about bereavement support in a time of Covid, Padraig McMorrow, Director of Kilkenny Bereavement Support on this.

Niamh Boyce on the anniversary of the burning of the first woman in Ireland for so called witchcraft,

Domhnall Doyle on the Tánaiste’s explanation for leaking a document when he was Taoiseach,

Joseph O Brien on his second Melbourne Cup win at the age of 27,

And Lorcan Scott back with us again with Wonderful Wildlife, This week is Deer.