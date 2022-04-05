The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 5th April 2022

The Way It Is;

On Tuesday’s show,

Sharon Vard, CEO of Anam Cara Parental anf Sibling Bereavement , on coping with the death of a child and the services offered by Anam Cara.

MEP Grace O’Sullivan on the latest UN Climate Change report, Ukraine and European law which might see murderers go free.

Adi Roche of Chernobyl Children International

Dr Justin Kwong of Lakeside Family Practice discusses family health matters, alopecia, vitamin deficiency and much more.

Martin Rafter, Assistant CEO and Social Inclusion Programmes Manager at Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, on co-ordinating our response to the Ukraine refugee crisis.

And Donal Gallagher tells us about the Callan Energy Store.