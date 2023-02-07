The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 7th February 2023

The Way It Is;

Vivienne Clifford discusses her book “Pretty Addicted,” which details her battle with addiction.

Alex Cooney, CEO of CyberSafeKids, on the “Same Rules Apply” online safety campaign launched by CyberSafeKids and the National Parents Council.

Dr. Paula Greally joins us for her usual slot.

Some Wonderful Wildlife with Lorcan Scott.

Sean O’hArgán on the death of former Minister for Education, Niamh Breathnach.