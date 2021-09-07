The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 7th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

40 years of Grennan Mill Craft school in Thomastown, Sue talks to Eva Lynch and Catherine Ryan in studio about their anniversary,

Its Wonderful Wildlife time with Lorcan Scott, Our monthly segment where he tells us about the wonderful local wildlife we have in Carlow and Kilkenny,

Dr Justin Kwong on chickenpox and shingles and more,

Lilian Holohan on Camogie and a drive in Bingo that is happening on Friday 10th September,

The Historyman Carlow which tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. It’s written and narrated by Donal Cadogan and this week we bring you the story of Samuel Haughton, a very learned man who, amongst other things, studied the science of hanging a person

We hear from Paul Kelly about his beautiful coffee table book, ‘In Hinde Sight’ a celebration of John Hinde’s Iconic Irish postcards,

And sky high CAO points, Carl Lynch of Revise.ie talks to us about all things CAO.