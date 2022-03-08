The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 8th March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Tuesday’s show,

Anastasia Bezkhmeshytska, who is originally from Odessa, tells us about growing up in Ukraine and being another Ukranian voice in such difficult times.

Mary Lou O’Kennedy, Chairperson of the Ros Tapestry, tells us about the “Spring Lecture Series at Kilkenny Castle: Beyond The Siege of Wexford” happening on the 10th of March.

Singer songwriter Elise Ramsbottom all about April Sounds. She also talks about Ailbhe Reddy, an alt-folk artist whos is also performing on April Sounds. All proceeds go to UNICEF Ukraine and Irish Red Cross Ukraine. Get your tickets here.

Dr Justin Kwong explains GERD, Diabetes and Pink Eye.

Why Petronella, Alice Kyteler’s Handmaiden, should be remembered on International Women’s Day? Author Niamh Boyce on this.

Eddie Scally on a Gowran Park fundraiser for Ukraine – Gowran Park will be donating all of their Gate & Race card sales to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Edwina Grace visited Piltown to speak with those involved on designing and building Broadband 4 Our Community (B4OC), a community-owned full-fibre-to-the-home broadband network for Piltown & Fiddown.