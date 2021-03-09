The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 9th March 2021

The Way It Is;

Today Local Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness on what the Davy case is all about and what he calls on the Irish Government to ask the UK and the US for vaccines,

Edward Hayden and Suzanna Crampton on The Megan and Harry interview,

The Historyman with Donal Cadogan, Today we hear about Richard Hill a man involved in violence who ultimately sought and got redemption

Pat Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland on this month’s bird of the month,

Philip Sheppard on his forthcoming auction of Eyrefield Lodge

Caitriona Corr on her Cycle Kilkenny Cycling for kids Campaign