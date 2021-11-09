The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 9th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show;

Kathleen Bergin remembers her sister Jo Jo who disappeared on her journey home from Dublin to Callan 26 years ago today,

Paddy Phelan of 3 Counties Energy Agency on how ordinary people can change our energy consumption,

The Irish Open returns to Thomastown and Mount Juliet, Manager Mark Dunne tells us more,

The Historyman Carlow, which tells stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. This week the Historyman, other was known as Donal Cadogan brings us the story of the Breen family who, in 1846, spent a winter snowbound on the Sierra Nevada mountain range,

Dr Justin Kwong on Diabetes and what you need to know about it,

Robert Duggan on Southern Windfarms,

And Oonagh Trehin talks cooking and science in WIT.