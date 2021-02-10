The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 10th February 2021

Today amalgamating two Kilkenny secondary schools with proud traditions, Sue talks to the two principals Sally Ronayne of St. Brigid’s College and Majella Gleeson of Colaiste Eamann Rís

Trish Hennessy with her blog recipe of the day,

World Ploughing Champion Eamonn Treacy on a very sad time in his life and how he has been coping with great loss as part of our keep well campaign

Scott Williams, Chairman of JNLR Management Committee on the latest results from The Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) Report

Aislinn Murphy talks about Heart Food,

The amazing singer and person that is Mary Coughlan on her new album ‘Life Stories’,

And Clare Grace potential Olympic boxer from Callan, working as a diagnostic radiographer in the UK