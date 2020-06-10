The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 10th June 2020

On Wednesday’s show… Great research by Waterford Institute of Technology into Covid testing Sue talks to Dr Lee Coffey of Mullinavat. Aislinn Murphy, HSE dietician, on minding our digestion especially for people with reflux and heartburn. Free personal coaching for frontline staff in stressful times. Singer Daniel Docherty on his lockdown experience. A story from the Blackstairs series and yes we have Jeremy Hickey aka RSAG’s beautiful song which failed to play yesterday