The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 11th November 2020

On Wednesday’s Show,

Yes we are talking Christmas trees! Michael O Gorman chats to us on Sustainable Christmas Tree Farming

Managing our sugar cravings with HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy,

We hear from Dr Mairín Ryan of HIQA about the report they have presented to NPHET about the reinfection with Covid,

New Country/Americana music from Kairen Caine and her story from her rural life,

It’s the 11th of the 11th remembering those locally who died in the first World War, Paul McGuire from Carlow Military Museum and Donal Croughan from The World War 1 Memorial Committee in Kilkenny on this.

And Ann Ellis and John O’Donovan of Lions International on their Diabetes project ahead of World Diabetes Day.