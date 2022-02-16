The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 16th February 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s Show,

The big story that is the unanimous Supreme Court Decision on the Belview Cheese factory as we hear it now goes full steam ahead. Pat O Keefe, Director of Corparate Affairs at Glanbia, and on the line Dr Elaine McGough, Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce discusses this. Jim Mulhall, Chairman of Kilkenny IFA and a Dairy Farmer gives his opinion over this topic.

Dr Paula Greally on returning to work after maternity leave. She talks about childcare, primary healthcare and re-emerging from pandemic mode.

Vet Richard Ryan explains the proper care for young calves and lambs, and also dentistry for pets.

And Occupational Therapist Danielle Reddy tells us about the 5th Birthday of GEMS at St Luke’s Hospital.