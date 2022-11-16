The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Wednesday, 16th November 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

When we went to bed last night it might have been world war, this morning it was an unfortunate accident, Major General Kieran Brennan [Retired] on the missile attack in Poland.

Niall Bergin, Principal of CBS Primary School, tells us about the significant changes that will take place at the school.

Jack Burtchaell tells us about Éigse Sliabh Rua.

Luke O’Keeffe from Mooncoin wins gold in Digital Construction at WorldSkills International Competition in Bordeaux competing against 13 different countries.

Dr. Eric Derr talks to us about Donald Trump’s declaration to run for second term of presidency in the USA.

And Liviu Iftime and Stefan Doyle chat with Sue about the upcoming celebrations for Romania Day.