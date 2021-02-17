The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 17th February 2021

The Way It Is,

On Wednesday’s Show,

Today we will have an update from Domhnall Doyle on vaccines, and its pretty optimistic as we hear of many over 85’s being vaccinated locally today,

If you are thinking of giving up smoking for lent, some help is at hand, HSE’s Kate Cassidy on quitting smoking. For support you can visit Quit.ie or phone the free helpline 1800 201 203

Bernie Little gets vaccinated on her 88th Birthday,

That amazing 12 year Jerusalema gymnast who has been wowing us with her granny in her kitchen, Sofia Khodabacksh tell us about her Jerusalema video that is going viral with her granny,

Mr Sun, we meet author Gillian Grattan and actor Brendan Corcoran

More in our series Keep Well- Healthy Ireland Healthy Carlow Healthy Kilkenny, Jacinta Purcell of Ossory Youth and Michael Cahill of IT Carlow chat to Sue

Food Blogger Trisha Hennessy on food for fasting

and Solicitor Connor Bass on Covid and Employment Law.